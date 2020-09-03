DA to release details of John Moodey’s disciplinary matters

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen will this afternoon address the media on the resignation of former DA Gauteng leader John Moodey, and also release documents in connection with various cases that served before the Party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) against Moodey “in the interest of transparency and fairness”.

Steenhuisen is also set to discuss the details of Moodey’s resignation.

Moodey on Wednesday tendered his resignation in an emotional shock announcement, saying he could no longer bear being in the party.

He said the party isn’t a home to him anymore because it goes against his principles and who he is. “To stay on for the sake of earning a salary isn’t an option for me.”

“I can’t even sleep in a DA shirt now, these people don’t know what Apartheid did to us,” Moodey said.

He was one of three party members who would battle it out for the party leader position, with KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen.

His sudden resignation follows those of former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba last year.

Moodey also criticised chairperson of the party’s federal council, Helen Zille, over her tweets, and talked about a deliberate campaign which was started to get rid of then-DA leader Maimane.

The DA last night appointed its Gauteng caucus leader, Solly Msimanga, as acting provincial leader in Moodey’s place.

Steenhuisen will be joined by the Deputy Chairperson of the FLC, Werner Horn, DA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Mike Moriarty, and DA National Spokespersons Refiloe Nt’sekhe and Solly Malatsi, the party said in a statement.

