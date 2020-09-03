 
 
Nehawu bids to remove alleged corrupt official

Politics

Yesterday, union members marched to the district offices in a bid to remove Matsaneng themselves.

Sipho Mabena
03 Sep 2020
05:01:32 AM


Nehawu members march the Johan Heyns Health Center in Vanderbijlpark - head office of the Sedibeng District Health Services, 2 September 2020. They are demanding the removal of the Chief Director amid corruption and maladministration allegations. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Gauteng health department is accused of failing to act against the Sedibeng district health director for alleged maladministration and interference in procurement processes to benefit preferred bidders. According to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), Jacob Mamabolo, acting health MEC, has refused to act against Canada Matsaneng, the district chief director, although it submitted proof of its claims. The union alleges the district health boss appointed a contractor to pave 500m for R4 million, with the same company allegedly securing a R17.5 million Covid-19 personal protective equipment tender. “We have a problem with his direct involvement...

