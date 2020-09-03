Nehawu bids to remove alleged corrupt official

The Gauteng health department is accused of failing to act against the Sedibeng district health director for alleged maladministration and interference in procurement processes to benefit preferred bidders. According to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), Jacob Mamabolo, acting health MEC, has refused to act against Canada Matsaneng, the district chief director, although it submitted proof of its claims. The union alleges the district health boss appointed a contractor to pave 500m for R4 million, with the same company allegedly securing a R17.5 million Covid-19 personal protective equipment tender. “We have a problem with his direct involvement...

The Gauteng health department is accused of failing to act against the Sedibeng district health director for alleged maladministration and interference in procurement processes to benefit preferred bidders.

According to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), Jacob Mamabolo, acting health MEC, has refused to act against Canada Matsaneng, the district chief director, although it submitted proof of its claims. The union alleges the district health boss appointed a contractor to pave 500m for R4 million, with the same company allegedly securing a R17.5 million Covid-19 personal protective equipment tender.

“We have a problem with his direct involvement on procurement issues leading to appointment of his preferred service providers… the coincidence is striking if we consider the alleged manner in which these companies were appointed in this Covid-19 malfeasance,” Yongama Moti, a Nehawu leader in the region, said.

He said Matsaneng allegedly abused his power in flouting recruitment processes by deploying extended public works programme workers in quarantine sites and that inconsistencies in applying Covid-19 prevention protocols resulted in the deaths of two personnel.

Yesterday, union members marched to the district offices in a bid to remove Matsaneng themselves.

“He must be excused and be investigated. We are not making up these claims. We have submitted material proof,” said Moti. Kwara Kekana, Gauteng health spokesperson, said the acting MEC and director-general Phindile Baleni met Nehawu.

“It was communicated in the meeting there will be no arbitrary removal of officials without following due process,” she said.

Matsaneng could not be reached for comment.

