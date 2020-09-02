Politics 2.9.2020 07:39 pm

Solly Msimanga appointed as acting DA Gauteng provincial leader

News24 Wire
DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

Msimanga is a former provincial chairperson.

The DA’s Gauteng caucus leader, Solly Msimanga, has been appointed to the position of acting provincial leader.

This comes after the resignation of John Moodey on Wednesday, who stated that he could no longer bear being in the party.

“I am deeply saddened, uncomfortable, and am no longer home in the DA. To stay on for the sake of earning a salary isn’t an option for me,” Moodey told the media during a briefing at his home.

He is also the leader of the official opposition in the Gauteng legislature and has a “vast knowledge of the party and has held various leadership positions within the province”.

“Msimanga’s leadership skills will bring a positive force to all our structures until the provincial congress, where the new provincial leader will be elected,” DA Gauteng provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We remain committed to growing our support across the province and to ensure that we work towards our main goal of unseating the ANC,” he concluded.

