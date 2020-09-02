Lifestyle audits coming for Limpopo leadership

PREMIUM!
Lifestyle audits coming for Limpopo leadershipPolitics 27 seconds ago
Limpopo’s MEC for Treasury has bowed to pressure for calls to probe the lifestyles of the province’s executive, as long as the audit is done internally, prompting questions over the legitimacy and transparency of said audits.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’
Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested
Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages
World US police shoot and kill another black man