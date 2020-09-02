 
 
Lifestyle audits coming for Limpopo leadership

Limpopo’s MEC for Treasury has bowed to pressure for calls to probe the lifestyles of the province’s executive, as long as the audit is done internally, prompting questions over the legitimacy and transparency of said audits.

Alex Matlala
02 Sep 2020
03:42:18 PM
Limpopo Treasury MEC Seaparo Sekoati. Picture: www.bulletin.us.com

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo claimed a victory this week after the announcement that lifestyle audits will be conducted on the province’s executive in an endeavour to combat the escalating rate of corruption. This decision took place on Tuesday at the Limpopo Legislature, following weeks of pleas by the DA to the Limpopo provincial government and the legislature. Early last month in August 6, the DA challenged Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha in public to appoint an independent assessor to conduct lifestyle audits on the executive. The challenge was reiterated in writing to his office on 17 August this year...

