Where to now for ‘bleeding’ DA after Moodey’s resignation?

The Democratic Alliance is bleeding and could be headed for ruin after it lost one of its most influential and senior regional leaders, Gauteng leader John Moodey.

Moodey’s shock resignation, which he announced on Wednesday, signal the beginning of the end of the party whose forebears included the renowned human rights campaigner and resilient opposition politician, Helen Suzman, as well as Dr Frederick van Zyl Slabbert and Zac de Beer.

Moodey’s departure would further erode the DA of black membership after it lost many with the resignation of former Johannesburg City mayor Herman Mashaba and former federal leader, Mmusi Maimane.

Both Mashaba and Maimane got disgruntled with the DA’s refusal to fully embrace transformation.

Moodey cited being unfairly charged by the party through its Federal Legal Commission, a decision he regarded as a witch-hunt. This view was shared by some in the party black caucus, who said it was an attempt to prevent him from running to contest interim federal leader, John Steenhuisen, for the party leadership.

He said the DA was no longer like his political home in terms of the direction it was taking and he had no confidence in the current leadership, which he said was “taking the party down”. Moodey said the DA was purging all members who supported Maimane, including him.

In an apparent reference to its lack of racial transformation, Moodey said he could not defend the DA and was not proud to wear its T-shirt.

“I will take my energies somewhere else or the private sector to build South Africa, or to an NGO,” Moodey said.

It’s believed that racial issues had a role in his resignation although Moodey was not explicit in saying that. The DA is believed to have resolved to expunge black leaders and abandon black votes and rather strengthen its rich white constituency.

Political analyst Xolani Dube said due to its rich business funders who also liked Ramaphosa, the DA was told by its funders to tone down its opposition to the ANC. Hence the party would only present cosmetic challenges to Ramaphosa in parliament.

Although Moodey said he might join the private sector or an NGO, he left the door open to continue in politics. He did not indicate whether he would join Mashaba’s newly launched Action SA party or Maimane in the One South Africa movement.

But without any doubt a tug-of-war would ensue between Mashaba’s Action SA and Maimane’s movement to entice the humble leader to their sides. Both leaders had high regard for Moodey.

Moodey’s departure would leave Steenhuisen without a strong contender for federal leadership. It would also open a gap for his deputies to contest the Gauteng leadership.

Those included former Tshwane mayor and premiership candidate, Solly Msimanga. Msimanga contested ANC premier David Makhura when the DA hoped to wrest the province from the governing party after polls indicated it had great prospects to do so.

Moodey was the longest-serving DA provincial leader after he was elected in 2012 having joined the party 1998.

Unlike Mashaba and Maimane, Moodey is not a fiery politicians but a soft-spoken leader who preferred to work with communities on the ground.

The DA described Moodey’s resignation as both “unfortunate and unnecessary”. In a joint statement, DA national spokesperson Refilwe Nt’sekhe and Gauteng chair, Mike Moriarty, said Moodey was making a mistake to quit because the DA is the only party that can unseat the ANC and deliver a fair, effective and accountable government.

Regarding charges against him, they said: “We confirm that due process was followed, as it always has been. We reject the allegation that these charges amount to a witch-hunt against him.”

ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.