Clock ticking for money laundering-accused Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile

Gopolang Moloko
Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta, Lebogang Maile, centre, briefs media at Ghallager Estate in Johannesburg, 23 January 2019, on suspensions of Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Outlining some of the issues faced by municipalities, Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile touched on the matter regarding Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile after the DA called for his removal with concerns around the allegations faced by the manager which include laundering more than R29 million.

Maile reiterated the appointment of advocate William Mokhari to probe the allegations of corruption faced by Khanyile, and said once investigations were concluded, recommendations would be made.

Maile said the manager was facing serious allegations and it would be in the best interest of the municipality to place him on suspension.

Mokhari is required to investigate the allegations of corruption levelled against Khanyile and the municipality and issue his findings to Maile within 21 days from the date of his appointment in September.

Calls have been intensified by the DA, who demand Khanyile step aside.

The party claims Khanyile allegedly moved between different municipalities and provinces governed by the ANC despite the mounting allegations against him.

It calls for Khanyile’s suspension pending the outcome of his court case after he was arrested for the allegations committed in the Eastern Cape where he was head of the Eastern Cape social development department.

