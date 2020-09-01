‘ANC leaders must not feed the frenzy, we must unite’, as Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

In a series of tweets on Monday evening, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni was the latest member of Cabinet to “call order” after Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina repeated “protests” against President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he should step aside.

Masina has been calling for ANC members facing fraud and corruption charges to step down from their official positions, in accordance with a resolution taken at the African National Congress’ (ANC) Nasrec conference in 2017.

He also said it was wrong for Ramaphosa to accuse the ANC of being corrupt, and that the party should act consistently against corruption.

“We need the ANC of Oliver Tambo,” Masina said.

His calls echoed those of former portfolio committee on defence chair, Tony Yengeni, who on Friday said Ramaphosa should lead by example by resigning.

The president is facing corruption allegations regarding his CR17 campaign, with a pending case on the cards.

It was reported that Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign received more than R400-million in donations. The party’s integrity committee has already been approached to discuss the matter.

While Mboweni has been marred by controversy himself regarding his comment on the removal of Zambia’s Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu, he said the “relentless attacks” on the ANC needed stop and called for unity within the organisation.

“These relentless attacks on our organisation must stop. And ANC leaders must not feed the frenzy!! Order Comrades! We must UNITE and call young comrades like Mzwandile Masina to order! Stop Fire!! Unite!” he said in a tweet.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Monday also called for Masina to “correct himself”, amid his calls for Ramaphosa to resign.

This is not the first time Masina made the headlines as prior to Ramaphosa becoming ANC president, he said that he would refuse to keep serving as mayor should Ramaphosa become the country’s number one citizen.

The ANC was even prompted to release a statement rebuking Masina for his stance, calling on its leaders to be mindful of what they post and to keep in mind that nationalising the economy was not ANC policy.

In response, Masina said he would accept “without hesitation” should the ANC remove him as mayor over his views.

“My views are more important than being gagged by whites. I’m not a coward. Kill me if you can, I fear no one,” he said.

However, he later withdrew his statement after he was summoned by Ekurhuleni’s ANC regional executive committee (REC).

Masina was not reachable for comment by the time of publication. Article will be updated as soon as a comment is received.

