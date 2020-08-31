 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ramaphosa reads the riot act

Politics 3 mins ago

Taking the reins in a briefing which is usually led by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, the president promised to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of corrupt cadres within the ruling party and in government.

Brian Sokutu
31 Aug 2020
08:18:36 PM
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa reads the riot act

Picture for Illustrative purposes. ANC top six; Jessie Duarte, Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mabuza and Paul Mashatile Picture: Gallo Images

In an unprecedented move at the ANC’s post national executive committee (NEC) media briefings, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday took over the reins traditionally accorded to secretary-general Ace Magashule. Ramaphosa addressed the country on the outcomes of the recent NEC – promising to leave no stone unturned when pursuing corrupt cadres within the ruling party and in government. While many on social media questioned why he addressed the briefing, the ANC constitution places it within his mandate to articulate the ANC position. Rule 16 of the ANC constitution reads: “The president shall make pronouncements for and on behalf of the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mokonyane’s former PA spills beans on ‘Bosasa groceries, house upgrades’

Columns Lokkie was no threat to any trained, armed, policeman

World Trump presses law and order message as protest turns deadly

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

General Celebrated photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dies, aged 89


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.