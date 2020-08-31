Ramaphosa reads the riot act

In an unprecedented move at the ANC’s post national executive committee (NEC) media briefings, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday took over the reins traditionally accorded to secretary-general Ace Magashule. Ramaphosa addressed the country on the outcomes of the recent NEC – promising to leave no stone unturned when pursuing corrupt cadres within the ruling party and in government. While many on social media questioned why he addressed the briefing, the ANC constitution places it within his mandate to articulate the ANC position. Rule 16 of the ANC constitution reads: “The president shall make pronouncements for and on behalf of the...

In an unprecedented move at the ANC’s post national executive committee (NEC) media briefings, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday took over the reins traditionally accorded to secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Ramaphosa addressed the country on the outcomes of the recent NEC – promising to leave no stone unturned when pursuing corrupt cadres within the ruling party and in government.

While many on social media questioned why he addressed the briefing, the ANC constitution places it within his mandate to articulate the ANC position. Rule 16 of the ANC constitution reads: “The president shall make pronouncements for and on behalf of the NEC, outlining and explaining the policy or attitude of the ANC on any question.”

Amid the wrangling in the ANC, sparked by Ramaphosa’s recent open letter to all party cadres, warning against corruption that has threatened to divide the party, Ramaphosa, who many organs of civil society have described as “inactive” in the face of widespread corruption in government, read the riot act.

Guns blazing against the pro-Jacob Zuma faction, Ramaphosa’s message, which represented a fightback strategy against those within the party who have undermined his leadership, was: “Law enforcement agencies must leave no stone unturned in dealing with this matter [of corruption].

“Government must explore all avenues to speed up investigations and prosecutions of these and other corruption-related cases.

“The NEC welcomed the decision by government to make public details of Covid-related contracts awarded by all departments and public entities. This is an important step towards greater transparency and accountability in government procurement.

“The NEC reaffirmed the position taken at its meeting of 31 July to 2 August that the ANC needs to draw a line in the sand between the organisation and those who steal from the people.

“It agreed on decisive action to tackle corruption within the ANC and across society.”

Ramaphosa said the recent three-day virtual special NEC meeting received a report from its national working committee on the work undertaken to collate information on individuals within the party facing charges of corruption or other serious crimes.

“The NEC welcomed the report and actions being taken at various levels and resolved that these actions must be completed with urgency,” said Ramaphosa.

“This must be accompanied by public accountability.”

The NEC, said Ramaphosa, “agreed this will be a turning point in the fight against corruption”.

Among other steps he outlined against corruption, were:

The NEC endorsed the contents of Ramaphosa’s letter to ANC members of 23 August, 2020, as a clear articulation of the policies and positions of the organisation.

The NEC emphasised what seems to be a choreographed campaign against the president would not distract the movement from undertaking an intensified programme against corruption and state capture, as mandated by the 54th national conference.

Cadres of the ANC who are formally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures or other government structures pending the finalisation of their cases.

Cadres of the ANC reported to be involved in corrupt and other serious criminal practices must go to the integrity committee to explain themselves.

