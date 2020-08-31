Ramaphosa goes on the offensive

PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa goes on the offensivePolitics 33 seconds ago
The president has thrown down the gauntlet against those calling for his removal, while making it clear that no one in the ANC will escape allegations of corruption.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
State Capture Mokonyane’s former PA spills beans on ‘Bosasa groceries, house upgrades’
Columns Lokkie was no threat to any trained, armed, policeman
World Trump presses law and order message as protest turns deadly
Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality
General Celebrated photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dies, aged 89