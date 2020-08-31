 
 
Ramaphosa goes on the offensive

Politics

The president has thrown down the gauntlet against those calling for his removal, while making it clear that no one in the ANC will escape allegations of corruption.

Eric Naki
31 Aug 2020
08:04:25 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File.

As his allies closed ranks around him, an emboldened President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone on the attack against the “fightback” faction loyal to his predecessor, Jacob Zuma. In the wake of the critical national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend – during which his opponents had their daggers drawn against him – Ramaphosa emerged with his position at the top of the organisation solidified. His message to all in the party, including the Zuma loyalists, was that no one, regardless of their status, would escape appearing before the party’s integrity committee to answer for allegations of corruption. The president...





