Why Mabuza has been MIA

After cancelling appearances on two occasions, Deputy President David Mabuza has confirmed he is not only back from sick leave, but would be available to face members of the National Council of Provinces this week and take oral questions.

Mabuza had earlier postponed oral questions in the National Assembly due to reported ill health. In the ANC’s National Executive Committee briefing on Monday evening, Mabuza took a swipe at detractors saying although there was information circulating that he was dead, he was in fact very much alive.

“I was in a very difficult situation, falling ill. My health situation is improving, so I am grateful that I survived. Some of our people already were circulating information that I am dead. Well, I am still alive.”

The deputy president addressed issues surrounding his health while also lauding President Cyril Ramaphosa for steering the ship during troubled times.

“The ANC did well since Nasrec to date,” he said, before noting that he had only been back at work for ten days. “My condition is improving,” he stressed.

The recovering Mabuza is expected to field oral questions in the National Assembly later this week.

