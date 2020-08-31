Ramaphosa throws down gauntlet on ANC corruption, refuses to engage Zuma’s letter

In a briefing to outline the outcomes of the special session of the National Executive Committee on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party would draw a solid line between the organisation and those who looted state resources intended for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a three-day session, Ramaphosa said the NEC emerged from the meeting with a clear purpose for the organisation to provide leadership in fighting Covid- 19 and corruption.

While mentioning that the NEC was determined to engage in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, including the abuse of children, Ramaphosa fielded questions from journalists regarding the action taken to ensure those engaged in corruption are brought to book.

Asked who would ensure those found wanting would face action, Ramaphosa said the ANC’s constitution clearly outlined that those who the NEC provided rulings on, would face action.

“Our constitution is clear on such matters. Much of the decisions taken by NEC are embedded in ANC’s constitution. The constitution will kick in and a dispute resolving mechanism will take part.

“If a member does not want to comply, a disciplinary process will take effect.”

Asked how many officials who are facing corruption allegations would face disciplinary action from the party, Ramaphosa said there were those who had, out of their own volition, decided to step aside but could not confirm how many officials would step aside.

Asked if Ramaphosa would respond to former president Jacob Zuma’s letter which suggested the president was painting all members of the party, including the poor rank and fill, with the same brush, Ramaphosa said he had not responded to the letter.

“I think it’s important that as leaders we do so in the contents of the party.”

On Zandile Gumede’s temporary suspension with full pay, as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature, Ramaphosa said he could not comment on alleged influence Gumede had while on suspension.

The ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) on Friday announced it asked the former eThekwini mayor to step aside from the provincial legislature, including the eThekwini regional task team activities.

“I don’t see what influence that gives them. We do need to apply labour laws on this,” he said on Gumede stepping aside on full pay.

