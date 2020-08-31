 
 
Limpopo ANC backs Cyril against alleged VBS-linked plotters

Politics 17 mins ago

Leaders of the party in Limpopo say there is a plot among VBS-implicated looters to see the president removed before the end of his term, but they have vowed to make sure it does not succeed.

Alex Matlala
31 Aug 2020
12:52:06 PM
A President under fire. Picture: AFP

A faction within the Limpopo ANC, is allegedly leading a campaign to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa before his term lapses, leading Ramaphosa’s political backers in the province to square up, saying those who want to remove him must bring (the fight) it on. Ramaphosa was born in Chiawelo, Soweto but his ancestral roots are allegedly in Madombidzha village in Venda, Limpopo. It became clear over the weekend that the ANC in his ancestral province is just as divided over his leadership as the rest of the country, after last week’s revelation by Limpopo ANC provincial secretary, Soviet Lekganyane that Ramaphosa’s...

Loading Posts...
