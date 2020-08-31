Mthembu calls on Ekurhuleni mayor to ‘correct himself’ after calling for Ramaphosa to step aside

Minister of the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Monday called for Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina to “correct himself”, amid Masina’s calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Masina told the media on Saturday that if Ramaphosa had a matter pending before the court, he should step aside.

The accusations alluded to a pending case regarding alleged corruption with the CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign received more than R400 million in donations.

The present has already approached the ruling party’s integrity committee to discuss the CR17 campaign.

Masina is calling for all ANC members facing fraud and corruption charges to step aside, in accordance with a resolution taken at the ANC’s Nasrec conference in 2017.

He also said it was wrong for Ramaphosa to accuse the ANC of being corrupt, and that the party should act consistently against corruption.

“We need the ANC of Oliver Tambo,” Masina said.

His calls echoed those of former portfolio committee on defence chair, Tony Yengeni, who on Friday said Ramaphosa should lead by example by resigning.

Even former president Jacob Zuma blasted Ramaphosa in an open letter on Friday, saying that he had not only betrayed the ANC’s founding fathers, but has also failed to implement the party’s national conference resolutions on land expropriation, the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank, radical economic transformation and free education.

Mthembu responded to a Twitter video of Masina explaining his thoughts on why Ramaphosa should step aside, saying: “I have never heard such balderdash from a leader of the ANC. President Cyril Ramaphosa is neither sentenced or facing any charges before a court of law.

“Therefore there’s no basis for him to step down or step aside. I hope comrade Masina corrects himself soon,” Mthembu’s response read.

On Sunday, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had received a summons to appear before the integrity commission. She explained that Magashule cannot refuse an appearance before the committee, adding that a meeting will be set up.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

