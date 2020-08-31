Politics 31.8.2020 11:27 am

Mboweni clarifies on ‘resignation’

Gopolang Moloko
Mboweni clarifies on ‘resignation’

Tito Mboweni. Picture: Getty Images

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has not issued a resignation to parliament. This was confirmed in a tweet issued by the minister straightening out rumours that he had resigned as Finance Minister.

Mboweni has been marred by controversy after a tweet he wrote last week, where he made comments on social media regarding the removal of Zambia’s Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu.

This was followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa scolding the Finance Minister only to assure the people of Zambia that Mboweni’s remarks did not reflect the views of the South African government.

Mboweni has since apologised for the tweet.

In one tweet, Mboweni promised to mobilise if not provided with reasons why the Central Bank Governor was fired by Lungu.

“South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.

