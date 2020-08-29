Public support, but experts divided over Mashaba’s party

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s new party, the People’s Dialogue, has attracted a lot of interest across all races who expressed the need for new hope for South Africa. But political analysts had mixed feelings. Some gave Mashaba a great chance while others were more timid. Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Stellenbosch University, said Mashaba had both strengths and weaknesses, but his anti-immigrant stance could affect him. Breakfast said he was a leader to trust because he was a man of his word. “He honours his promises. If he says something, he will do itThat kind of a person...

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s new party, the People’s Dialogue, has attracted a lot of interest across all races who expressed the need for new hope for South Africa. But political analysts had mixed feelings. Some gave Mashaba a great chance while others were more timid.

Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Stellenbosch University, said Mashaba had both strengths and weaknesses, but his anti-immigrant stance could affect him. Breakfast said he was a leader to trust because he was a man of his word.

“He honours his promises. If he says something, he will do itThat kind of a person is a leader you can trust,” Breakfast said.

He praised Mashaba for a job well done as mayor of Joburg and for his campaign against corruption. The new party, which will be unveiled in a virtual rally in Johannesburg this morning, comes when people have had enough of party politics and were looking for alternatives.

But Mashaba’s bottom-up approach, where he seeks views about what ordinary citizens want, could revive new hope in leadership that promises to fight corruption and give people a say in the running of the country. On social media platforms of the People’s Dialogue, residents expressed interest in the new party.

One Facebook follower, Meyer Jaarsveld, said: “Herman Mashaba is SA only hope for a greater future. I support you all the way.” Greg Wells-Clifton said on Facebook: “Hoping this is the fresh air we need so badly. Well done, Mr Mashaba.”

This sentiment was echoed by Cecil Harris, who said: “Maybe, just maybe, this is a party that can actually achieve something. One follower, Willy Morris, said the launch of the new party “should be interesting” while Nola Dippenaar said she was “most interested and very excited.”

Others who showed support were Joe Mohambi Mthethwa and Abel “Abes” Ndoro. Thoko Motaung said: “Can’t wait for the launch on Saturday!!” Many others spoke on YouTube about the party, all expressing enthusiasm about its launch. But without much political experience, the businessman from Garankuwa, north of Tshwane, will have his work cut out for him.

He will be strengthened by the presence of political veterans such as former ANC MPs Vytjie Mentor and Dr Makhosi Khoza. He has surrounded himself with a group of politicians who left their parties out of disgruntlement over corruption and leadership squabbles.

Mashaba founded the Black Like Me hair product which was popular among township residents for many years. As mayor of Joburg between August 2016 until last year, when he resigned from the Democratic Alliance over the election of Helen Zille as federal chair, Mashaba borrowed his leadership style from his business success.

He focused on fighting corruption within the City of Joburg, a scourge he said was inherited from the previous ANC administration. Hundreds of millions of rands worth of graft was uncovered and several municipal officials suspended after Mashaba established an anticorruption unit in the metro. He is no stranger to controversy.

He was criticised by his opponents for what they believed were “Trump-like” statements on foreign immigrants. Mashaba was opposed to the fact that borders were open to all and pledged the rid the city of illegal immigrants.

Breakfast said that Mashaba’s immigration stance was his weakness because xenophobia had given South African a bad name on the continent. But he added there was need for a strong opposition and more political choices.

“We need an opposition that will fight as a united force,” he said.

