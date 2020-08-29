 
 
Public support, but experts divided over Mashaba’s party

Politics

He was criticised by his opponents for what they believed were ‘Trump-like’ statements on foreign immigrants.

Eric Naki
29 Aug 2020
04:59:57 AM
Public support, but experts divided over Mashaba's party

Herman Mashaba addresses the media at a press conference at the Johannesburg city council, 21 October 2019. Mashaba announced his resignation, effective on November 27. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s new party, the People’s Dialogue, has attracted a lot of interest across all races who expressed the need for new hope for South Africa. But political analysts had mixed feelings. Some gave Mashaba a great chance while others were more timid. Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Stellenbosch University, said Mashaba had both strengths and weaknesses, but his anti-immigrant stance could affect him. Breakfast said he was a leader to trust because he was a man of his word. “He honours his promises. If he says something, he will do itThat kind of a person...

