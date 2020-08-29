Public support, but experts divided over Mashaba’s party

PREMIUM!
Public support, but experts divided over Mashaba’s partyPolitics 1 hour ago
He was criticised by his opponents for what they believed were ‘Trump-like’ statements on foreign immigrants.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Bushiri rape allegations, petrol price and Zuma’s alleged involvement in ANN7
Investigation PICS & VIDEO: Slain Eldorado Park teen’s family accuse cops of coverup
World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing
Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster