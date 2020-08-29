 
 
Ramaphosa will use corruption to divert attention from vote buying, say analysts

Politics 2 hours ago

‘This is a chance for him to throw down the gauntlet to the Magashule group.’

Eric Naki
29 Aug 2020
04:55:14 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As he fights the biggest battle of his political life this weekend, Cyril Ramaphosa is going to turn national anger about Covid-19 related corruption into a weapon to fight off those baying for his blood. The national executive committee (NEC) meeting has taken on the nature of an attempted palace coup to oust the president, but he has a few surprises for those who think he is weak and vulnerable. Although the looting of Covid-19 emergency funds by highly placed ANC cadres has reflected badly on Ramaphosa’s administration, he is expected to use his commitment to punish those responsible as...





