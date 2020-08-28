Politics 28.8.2020 05:21 pm

Tony Yengeni tells Ramaphosa to lead by example and resign

News24 Wire
Tony Yengeni tells Ramaphosa to lead by example and resign

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  JUNE 23: ANC NEC Member, Tony Yengeni, during City press interview in Johannesburg, South Africa on June 23, 2012. (Photo by Gallo Images / City press / Lucky Nxumalo)

A source said Yengeni was unhappy with Ramaphosa’s letter, in which he said the ANC is accused number one with regard to corruption.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to follow his own advice and step down, sources have said.

Two sources, who have knowledge of the party’s national working committee, on Friday said Yengeni had a go at Ramaphosa, and said he, too, should be removed as leader because he is accused of vote buying at the Nasrec conference.

A source said Yengeni was unhappy with Ramaphosa’s letter, in which he said the ANC is accused number one with regard to corruption.

He is said to have argued that the majority of ANC members are not involved in corruption.

But insiders say Ramaphosa hit back, insisting that all those who are charged with corruption should be removed from party structures. They should not be allowed to represent the ANC in government.

Also read: READ: ‘… Hang your head in shame’ – Zuma’s scathing letter to Ramaphosa

Corrupt

Ramaphosa told the meeting that society views the ANC as being corrupt.

He also, in jest, said it would be a relief off his shoulders to step down.

He is said to have remained on this theme when the broader NEC meeting started after 16:00 on Friday.

The president is said to have told the meeting that civil society has raised concerns around corruption, particularly Covid-19 corruption.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Bushiri rape allegations, petrol price and Zuma’s alleged involvement in ANN7

Investigation PICS & VIDEO: Slain Eldorado Park teen’s family accuse cops of coverup

World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing

Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition