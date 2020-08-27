Politics 27.8.2020 05:52 pm

High Court orders Nelson Mandela Bay speaker to call meeting to elect new mayor

News24 Wire
High Court orders Nelson Mandela Bay speaker to call meeting to elect new mayor

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani, left, and Council Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, middle, outside the Port Elizabeth High Court, 20 September 2018. Picture: ANA

Many roleplayers within the metro had raised concern over the vacant mayoral position and the instability in the metro.

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya has been ordered by the Port Elizabeth High Court to call a council meeting within seven days to elect a mayor and appoint an acting city manager.

The judgment comes after the DA filed papers on 31 July with the court, and after its leader Nqaba Bhanga wrote to Mafaya to demand an urgent council meeting to elect a new mayor.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has been without a mayor ever since Mongameli Bobani was removed by a vote of no confidence on 5 December 2019.

Bobani’s removal led to his deputy, Tshonono Buyeye, appointed as acting mayor.

The matter was initially heard on 11 August in the High Court and judgment was reserved.

On Thursday, Judge Irma Schoeman ordered that Mafaya be directed to convene a council meeting within seven days of the court order and that the council agenda must include the election of a mayor.

Schoeman also ordered Mafaya and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality pay the cost of the court application.

Many roleplayers within the metro had raised concern over the vacant mayoral position and the instability in the metro.

In a 16 June letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Nelson Mandela Bay Chamber of Business said without a mayor to table its budget, it feared the metro would lose its equitable share and this will have devastating effects.

News24 reported in June that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ordered Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha to investigate the vacancy.

Reacting to the judgment, the DA’s Bhanga, said: “This is not only a victory for the DA, but also a victory for democracy and the long-suffering residents of Nelson Mandela Bay, and we can now start to rebuild our city that has been brought to its knees by the governing ANC-led coalition of corruption.”

He said the judgment follows exactly two years after the ANC-led coalition removed the DA and its coalition partners from government.

“Under the DA and its coalition partners, the city was financially stable, and service delivery was a priority, but within only two short years the ANC-led coalition of corruption has brought financial ruin and total service delivery collapse to the city.”

Bhanga said the DA will make sure that good governance and accountability return to Nelson Mandela Bay and will work tirelessly to turn this metro around.

“We have done it before, and we will, together with our coalition partners and the people of Nelson Mandela Bay, do it again,” said Bhanga.

Asked for a comment, Mafaya texted back, saying she was in a meeting.

Her comment will be added once received.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EC ANC welcomes acting Mandela Bay city manager’s arrest 23.8.2020
NMB acting city manager, businesswoman get bail in R14m RDP fraud matter 21.8.2020
My appointment is not a mistake – Bobani on dramatic return to NMB mayoral committee 6.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing

Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2020

Courts Al Mawashi granted live export of 56k sheep by Grahamstown High Court

Celebs & viral Norma Gigaba drops Malusi’s surname – is now Norma Mngoma


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition