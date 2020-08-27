‘Spike’ in corruption weakens public trust in governments – Mthembu

Parliament has welcomed the reopening of primary and secondary schools as announced by the department of basic education this week, but Minister in the Presidency’s Jackson Mthembu says the country is not out of the woods yet when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a briefing to table the recommendations of Cabinets meeting on Wednesday, Mthembu says parliament, although making headway in the middle of a pandemic, has noted that there were those who undermined efforts to rid the country of the pandemic.

He noted the recent accident where three Tshwane metro police officers died in a head-on collision with a motorist, suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, and said those driving under the influence undermined the work done by government by endangering the lives of innocent people.

“We have not defeated this virus. Unfortunately, our good work is being undermined by the reckless actions of some people who refuse to take personal responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus.”

While there was still a possibility of a second wave of infections, Mthembu said collective actions over the next coming weeks, months could carve a pivotal role in minimising the possibility.

He said cabinet called on all citizens to take precautions in the aim to avoid a second wave in infections.

In his address he highlighted that:

A maximum of 66% of students will be allowed to return to university campus. Cabinet also welcomed the staggered return of TVET students, reopening of community education training centres and the return of staff.

Cabinet has reiterated its commitment in ensuring allegations of corruption, related to Covid-19 procurement are swiftly investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Mthembu says corruption and blatant theft of state resources was a cancer that eroded public trust in governments’ efforts in improving the lives of people.

Cabinet has also resolved to postpone the hosting of the International Maritime Organisation and its parallel event of World Maritime Day from October 2020 to 2021. The event was scheduled for the end of the year.

Approved bills

Cabinet has approved the following bills:

The submission of the Agricultural Produce Agents Amendment Bill of 2018 to parliament. The amendments seek to protect the rights of the producers from unregulated aspects of the fresh produce agents.

Cabinet approved the submission of the Sectional Titles Amendment Bill to parliament. The Bill amends the Sectional Titles Act, 1986 (Act 95 of 1986), which provides for the establishment of sectional title schemes.

The submission of the Electoral Law Amendment Bill of 2020 to parliament. The Bill amends three pieces of legislation, namely the Electoral Commission Act, 1996 (Act 51 of 1996); Electoral Act, 1998 (Act 73 of 1998) and Local Government Municipal Electoral Act, 2000 (Act 27 of 2000).

