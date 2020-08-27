 
 
Cyril faces night of long knives at ANC committee meeting

Politics

Duvenhage said the Ace Magashule-Zuma faction’s claim that Ramaphosa allegedly bought votes at Nasrec would not stick because both sides were guilty of using the same tactics to gain advantage.

Eric Naki
27 Aug 2020
04:56:48 AM
Cyril faces night of long knives at ANC committee meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The night of the long knives is looming for President Cyril Ramaphosa as his detractors tighten the noose around his neck with a concerted plot couched with an anticorruption tag they believe he won’t be able to escape from. Ramaphosa’s detractors were said to be hatching a plan to turn this weekend’s ANC national executive committee (NEC) gathering into a palace coup against him. This as the NEC was expected to hold an unprecedented discussion specifically focusing on corruption besetting the governing party. An ANC source said the sudden re-emergence of former ANC Youth League deputy president and Nelson Mandela...

