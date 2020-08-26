 
 
EFF-initiated Private Members Bill a set-up for ANC, says expert 

Politics 2 hours ago

Leadership and policy expert Dr Mazwe Majola says the EFF is aiming to expose the ANC because it knows the ANC is divided on the issue.

Eric Naki
26 Aug 2020
05:00:47 AM
EFF-initiated Private Members Bill a set-up for ANC, says expert 

Economic Freedom Fighters sing on their way to the National Assembly for the State of the Nation Address, delivered by president Cyril Ramaphosa, 20 June 2019. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is on a mission to set up the ANC again by supporting its parliamentary initiative, but Julius Malema’s party may succeed this time despite the governing party being divided over the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank. The EFF-initiated Private Members Bill, which would result, if passed, on the wholesale nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), is in line with the ANC Nasrec conference resolution. But there have been questions about whether the ANC would support it in parliament. The EFF proposal was most likely to be rejected, not because of the ANC’s lack...

