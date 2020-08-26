EFF-initiated Private Members Bill a set-up for ANC, says expert 

PREMIUM!
EFF-initiated Private Members Bill a set-up for ANC, says expertPolitics 2 hours ago
Leadership and policy expert Dr Mazwe Majola says the EFF is aiming to expose the ANC because it knows the ANC is divided on the issue.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business Another disease plagues Brazil Covid fight: corruption
General Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update
Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended
Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend
Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful