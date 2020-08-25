The people need to reclaim ANC, SACP says after Gumede’s ‘shock’ deployment

The SA Communist Party (SACP) in KwaZulu-Natal said it was not consulted about the “shock” deployment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature, according to its provincial secretary.

SACP KZN secretary Themba Mthembu was speaking to journalists after a provincial executive meeting of the party over the weekend.

He said it was an error for the ANC to make the move without speaking to the SACP.

“We were supposed to be consulted because when there is deployment, we do these things together. Unfortunately, we are always thinking [that we are] enjoying a good relationship with ANC, but this act is painting a different picture.”

Gumede’s deployment was met with outrage from the public.

ALSO READ: SACP KZN says Zandile Gumede’s deployment ‘a serious concern’

A criminal case is still pending against her and 17 co-accused for alleged multimillion-rand tender corruption related to a Durban Solid Waste contract.

Mthembu said the SACP urgently wanted answers.

“We’ll be asking for an urgent meeting because many things must be explained and clarified, so we do everything to find each other and not allow the situation to deteriorate. We hope it will not go back to that situation from 2013 or so.”

Previously, the SACP and ANC in KZN had fierce rivalries and political differences. Many political killings of members at a branch level took place at that time.

Mthembu further stated that they were aware of the public disdain for Gumede’s appointment.

“The SACP noted the developments around the shocking deployment… the SACP is not surprised by the large outcry on this unfortunate decision.”

He said the public had to take back the party.

“We need to know this ANC does not belong to its leaders, it belongs to the people. The people need to reclaim the ANC. That is what needs to happen.”

Mthembu said they expected the ANC to be “sensitive” to the outcry.

“We want to categorically state that the SACP is not against Zandile Gumede as a person, but her flawed deployment is a matter of serious concern…We expect the leadership of the ANC to be sensitive to the outcry on the deployment of Zandile Gumede.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.