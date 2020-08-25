SACP KZN says Zandile Gumede’s deployment ‘a serious concern’

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Moses Mabhida, KwaZulu-Natal has said former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s “flawed deployment” to the provincial legislature “is a matter of serious concern”.

In a statement in which the SACP noted Gumede’s “shocking deployment”, the party said it was not against the former mayor “as a person”.

The SACP said it had not been surprised by the widespread outcry that followed the “unfortunate decision” to deploy Gumede to the provincial legislature.

“The matter of Zandile Gumede dates back from her days as a councillor in Ward 53 in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

“We must be reminded of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Report which recommended the removal of Zandile Gumede after an objection of the community of the ward on the election of the councillor there.

“It was then followed by eThekwini conference fiasco which led to her deployment as eThekwini Metro Mayor and her subsequent demotion from being a mayor because of matters pertaining to underperformance. Now this shocked deployment.

“We want to categorically state that the SACP is not against Zandile Gumede as a person, but her flawed deployment is a matter of serious concern.

“It has always broken all rules and undermined the discipline of the ruling party, the ANC. We must say that there are many similar cases in the province.

“We expect the leadership of the ANC to be sensitive to the outcry on the deployment of Zandile Gumede.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said it “will strongly oppose” Gumede “in any legislature role”.

The party said it had been reliably informed that the ANC has nominated Gumede for the position of chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) portfolio within the legislature.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala last Friday said he did not believe Gumede would be deployed to a role in charge of oversight of municipalities because she comes from a municipality where “there have been issues”.

Gumede has appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on charges linked to tender irregularities, valued at R400 million dating back to 2016.

Gumede is accused of using her political status to influence the appointment of senior eThekwini personnel responsible for supply chain management, as well as legal matters and human resources.

She is also accused of giving instructions to the bid specification committee (BSC), bid adjudication committee (BAC) and the bid evaluation committee (BEC), despite the fact that mayors are not allowed to be involved in tender specification processes.

