Lack of diplomacy aside, ‘Mboweni had a point’ on Zambia

Politics 25 mins ago

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may have already apologised for his tweets about Zambia sacking their Central Bank chief, but experts say he was right in calling out the lack of good governance on the neighbouring country’s part.

Brian Sokutu
24 Aug 2020
05:11:38 PM
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni attends a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of the ANC's four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved with speed to quell a diplomatic row between South Africa and Zambia, sparked by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, two of the country’s leading political analysts have come out in support of Mboweni. Following the finance minister’s condemnation of Zambia’s firing of central bank governor Denny Kalyalya, Mboweni was “strongly reprimanded” by the presidency on Monday, with Ramaphosa assuring his counterpart President Edgar Lungu that the matter was being addressed and would not recur. In reaction to Kalyalya’s dismissal by Lungu, an enraged Mboweni – former governor of the SA Reserve Bank – over the...

