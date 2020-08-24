 
 
Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption call just a feeble ‘PR exercise’

Politics 1 hour ago

Political analysts say President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to his comrades in the ANC does little more than prove his desperation in trying to distance himself from the corrupt, who in turn are doing their best to take him down with them.

Eric Naki
24 Aug 2020
05:02:41 PM
Ramaphosa's anti-corruption call just a feeble 'PR exercise'

Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempt at whipping ANC members into line is nothing but a defence mechanism to counter the increasing pressure from his opponents, who are busy plotting his downfall, say political experts. In the letter published at the weekend, Ramaphosa told party members that ANC intends to implement resolutions from Nasrec conference on corruption. He lambasted widespread graft in the party, saying the party NEC was mandated to deal with it decisively. Analysts say Ramaphosa is trying to show that he can be trusted, while painting his enemies as the bad guys, but this is not enough to change...

