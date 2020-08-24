PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption call just a feeble ‘PR exercise’Politics 1 hour ago
Political analysts say President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to his comrades in the ANC does little more than prove his desperation in trying to distance himself from the corrupt, who in turn are doing their best to take him down with them.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Substation explosion leaves large parts of Tshwane without power
Politics Corruption probe into ‘own comrades’ slated
Investigation Dead man ‘did not bag PPE contract’, says health department
Politics DA wants government to intervene, ‘stop selling off municipality’
Eish! Driver busted going 204km/h claims he was rushing friend with ‘Covid-19’ to hospital