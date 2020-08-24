Politics 24.8.2020 02:21 pm

Mboweni apologises for Zambia governor tweet

Gopolang Moloko
Tito Mboweni, South African Minister of Finance, delivers his 2019 Mid-Term Budget Statement in the South African Parliament in Cape Town, on October 30, 2019. Picture: AFP / RODGER BOSCH

In one tweet, Mboweni promised to mobilise if not provided with reasons why the Central Bank Governor was fired by Lungu.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has apologised for comments he made regarding the dismissal for Zambia’s central bank governor by President Edgar Lungu.

Mboweni’s apology comes after a President Ramaphosa reprimanded Mboweni for the comments on social media.

Also read: Ramaphosa scolds Mboweni after ‘African presidents must stop nonsense’ tweet

Ramaphosa assured the people of Zambia that Mboweni’s remarks did not reflect the views of the South African government and its people.

The issue was addressed with Mboweni, Ramaphosa said in a statement.

