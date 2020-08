Alerted by the DA into allegations of a widespread coronavirus procurement graft, Mtsweni announced the launch of an internal probe – a development DA Mpumalanga leader and MPL Jane Sithole described as “investigating own comrades”. Implicating several government departments, the report which Sithole has handed over to Mtsweni and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), has illustrated how “government departments are being milked dry”. “A recent provincial procurement disclosure report for the first quarter of 2020-2021 released by the provincial treasury, shows just how the purchase of surgical masks, thermometers, tablets, food parcels and branded umbrellas became a breeding ground for Covid-19...

Alerted by the DA into allegations of a widespread coronavirus procurement graft, Mtsweni announced the launch of an internal probe – a development DA Mpumalanga leader and MPL Jane Sithole described as “investigating own comrades”.

Implicating several government departments, the report which Sithole has handed over to Mtsweni and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), has illustrated how “government departments are being milked dry”.

“A recent provincial procurement disclosure report for the first quarter of 2020-2021 released by the provincial treasury, shows just how the purchase of surgical masks, thermometers, tablets, food parcels and branded umbrellas became a breeding ground for Covid-19 corruption,” explained Sithole.

“There were a lot of variations in prices. “While some departments paid roughly R1 200 to R1 800 for digital noncontact thermometers, the majority paid R2 527 and upwards per unit.

“And while some paid R1 624.75 for 25-litre sanitisers, others paid R4 590 each.”

Among other findings were that the unit price, quantity and total spend by Mpumalanga government’s treasury, the department splashed R75 816 for 30 thermometers, R183 600 on 40 sanitisers and another R168 800 on another 40.

Following the trend were the:

Department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs at R277 922 for 110 thermometers and another R4 575 000 on sanitisers.

Health department spending R805 450 for 7 000 branded umbrellas, R1 082 725 on backpacks and R17 14512 on 320 tablets and R247 665.60 on 98 thermometers.

Culture, sport and recreation spending R247 665.50 on 98 thermometers. Said Sithole: “We call on Premier Mtsweni to ensure that there are stricter reporting lines on the use of Covid-19 funds.”

Asked for comment, Mtsweni’s head of media liaison Mokope Taiwe said he was not in a position to respond, referring enquiries to colleague Zibonele Mngcwango whose phone was off.

Amid growing allegations involving high-profile individuals and a string of companies involved in questionable Covid-19 procurement deals, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “Our investigations are allegations-based and anyone, including the DA, has the right to approach the SIU with evidence and we will take up the matter.”

