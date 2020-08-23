Remember they defended a swimming pool, says Holomisa on ANC fighting corruption

There has been no political will to deal with corruption, says United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa, referring to alleged corruption stemming from Covid-19 personal protective equipment(PPE) procurement.

“Corruption has been eating into the body politics of South Africa like a cancerous tumour, unfortunately, there has been no will to deal with such corruption.”

Mentioning a scandal that has become known as the “Sarafina 2 scandal” which saw a musical that was supposed to tour the country carrying a HIV/Aids educational message, unable to take flight due to a bungling government, Holomisa said it showed how some corruption was swept under the carpet.

“We are lucky that this corruption was exposed in the Covid-19 funding.”

Questioning a one-party dominance he said it remained easy for some individuals to slip away from accountability on acts of corruption.

“At one stage they were even defending their president’s swimming pool,” the leader said.

Controversy surrounded former President Jacob Zuma’s compound in Nkandla where the construction of a pool fell into question. The swimming pool was later deemed as having a dual purpose, as a fire pool and a security feature.

The ANC cannot expect to investigate itself as some members were contaminated with little to no arrests. He called for a need for new governance in the country with current executive members within of the party expected to resign.

Governing party members should step aside and let a caretaker government take the reins to come up with strong legislation to fight corruption, he maintains.

