Why Mngxitama wants Hawks after Ramaphosa, claims he may be ‘captured’

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama has penned a lengthy affidavit which he hopes will lead to an investigation into why President Cyril Ramaphosa is not able to stop corruption.

“He is himself involved in what amounts to corruption,” Mngxitama told The Citizen.

Referring to alleged corruption stemming from Covid-19 funding and PPE procurement, Mngxitama added that without “addressing how President Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign was funded, we cannot stop corruption”.

The party submitted an affidavit to the Hillbrow Police Station on Saturday, which highlights alleged corruption that the BLF hopes will be the foundation of an investigation by the Hawks.

In the affidavit BLF stated: “The purpose of this affidavit is to lay criminal charges of corruption against the President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa (“President Ramaphosa”). I rely on documents that are already in the public domain and admitted by President Ramaphosa in his own affidavit challenging the Report of the Public Protector in the case of The President of the Republic of South Africa v The Public Protector and Others Case Number 55578/2019.”

“I also rely on his own affidavit, that of the Public Protector as well as the affidavit of Adv Xolisile Jenniffer Khanyile, the Director of the Financial Intelligence Centre (“the FIC”).”

Following Ramaphosa’s appointment as president, Mngxitama claims, those who assisted him with funding to become ANC president benefited in that some were appointed in key positions while some businesses received lucrative contracts with the government.

“It is our own suspicion that these individuals and business people have actually captured President Ramaphosa and used the support they gave him to influence the policy trajectory of the country and to subvert South Africa’s

nascent democracy.”

The party believes a president who owes his success to big business is bound to be indebted to them.

The party, therefore, believes the Hawks, (Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations) must look into the Contravention of section 3 of the Prevention and Combating of Criminal Activities Act No. 12 of 2004.

