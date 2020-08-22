WATCH: Innocent until proven guilty, says Duduzane Zuma on Gumede appointment

Duduzane Zuma, son of former President Jacob Zuma, has rallied behind support for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s appointment as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature.

Duduzane says the court of public opinion and public debate although fiercely known for discussions was not the court of law which operated on the notion of innocent until proven guilty.

“That’s the basis that the courts of law operate’s on,” he said, congratulating Gumede while motivating her to continue pushing the envelope.

Pledging his support for the disgraced former eThekwini mayor the young Zuma through a jab at those questioning her appointment accusing them of “flip-flopping,” on the premise of innocent until proven guilty.

“They should be ashamed of themselves…all the best to you, congratulations once again,” he said in a video.

While Gumede has outright said there was no country without the ANC, both the party and Gumede have faced fierce criticism following a plethora of implicated people linked to the party embroiled in Covid-19 PPE irregularities.

Gumede makes a return as an MPL member after she became an ordinary councillor of the province, shortly after she was ousted as mayor.

Her appointment as an MPL has even raised the eyebrows of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala who said the decision to appoint her was not the best solution.

During an engagement with the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) on Friday, Zikalala also said Gumede’s legislature appointment was not a promotion.

Gumede, who is facing charges of corruption and fraud, was on Wednesday sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature.

