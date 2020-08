The dismissal of the ANC’s former West Rand municipality mayor, Boyce Maneli, and the current Merafong local municipality mayor, Maphefo Mogale-Letsie, over the VBS Mutual Bank saga could complicate the simmering succession debate in the Gauteng ANC. Maneli, was recalled as an ANC MP and chair of the portfolio committee on communications and Mogale-Letsie fired from her mayoral position last week. They were told to pack their bags and go home after they allegedly allowed officials of their respective municipalities to illegally invest millions of rands with the bank. The ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) implemented a recommendation from the provincial...

The dismissal of the ANC’s former West Rand municipality mayor, Boyce Maneli, and the current Merafong local municipality mayor, Maphefo Mogale-Letsie, over the VBS Mutual Bank saga could complicate the simmering succession debate in the Gauteng ANC.

Maneli, was recalled as an ANC MP and chair of the portfolio committee on communications and Mogale-Letsie fired from her mayoral position last week. They were told to pack their bags and go home after they allegedly allowed officials of their respective municipalities to illegally invest millions of rands with the bank.

The ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) implemented a recommendation from the provincial integrity committee (PIC). But the move became controversial as the duo were exonerated

of any wrongdoing by their own West Rand ANC region regarding the VBS saga.

Their dismissal came at a time when the province was gearing for unprecedented leadership contests in the possibility that ANC provincial chair David Makhura may not be available to stand in future.

Should this happen, a fierce contest for the position would ensue among potential candidates – ANC provincial deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi, provincial secretary Jacob Khawe and PEC member Lebogang Maile.

While it was too early to debate the contest, whoever won the race was bound to became the next Gauteng premier. Both Lesufi and Khawe are advantaged by their current positions but Maile could present a fierce fightback for a post he has been longing for.

Traditionally, Lesufi, as deputy chair was expected to move to the top position, but indications are that Khawe may enter the race and oppose him at the next provincial conference, in 2023.

On the other hand, Maile had shown his interest for the top post when he initially planned to oppose Makhura in the July 2018 party elections, but withdrew at the last minute.

The Maneli and Mogale-Letsie issue could fuel the tension in the succession debate towards the 2023 conference and could divide the province. The likely three-horse race could see the fierce horse trading among party regional structures.

While the West Rand, where Maneli and Mogale-Letsie come from, was not the strongest, the region always tilted the balance of forces at provincial conferences.

Members in the region, with the backing of Cosatu, opposed Maneli and Mogale-Letsie’s dismissal because the duo were found not guilty of any wrongdoing in the VBS Bank saga by the ANC West Rand region. The decision to recall the pair not only shocked them, but also the party alliance partners in the province.

Cosatu Gauteng described Maneli and Mogale-Letsie’s dismissal as “nothing but a smokescreen”. The federation said the move was “bizarre” and “strange” as Maneli and Mogale-Letsie were fired despite being found not guilty.

“This decision has a potential to undermine the fight against corruption. This deliberate mismanagement of the disciplinary process is done to pacify the public and not to genuinely address the scourge of corruption in the province,” said Cosatu provincial chair Amos Monyela.

Maneli and Mogale-Letsie have appealed their dismissals.

Monyela said it would serve the ANC well to genuinely work to regain the trust of society by doing things by the book.

“This mishandling of this case is creating ground for a successful appeals process and possible reinstatement of the dismissed individuals. The ANC in Gauteng must stop taking the people for granted because this will backfire in the polls.”

