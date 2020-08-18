There is no black person who can be racist – Shivambu on Black Lives Matter

The EFF’s second-in-command, Floyd Shivambu, says blacks can’t be racist because they “never ever” think that they are superior to any other race.

Shivambu did not mince his words in the National Assembly on Tuesday, during a debate he had requested. The debate centred around the Black Lives Matter movement.

Shivambu said the murder of George Floyd presented an opportunity for the world to deal with racism.

“Racism is barbarism. It has been illustrated, time and again, that when given equal opportunity, black people can excel in all spheres of life, including academia, science, sports and every sphere of life.

“There is no black person who can be racist because they never ever think that they are superior to any other race. They are despondent of the white supremacy system,” Shivambu said.

Racist

He said: “Those who speak and work against white supremacy and the nonsense of white privilege are not racist. Calling out racist manifestations is not racist. Racism is what led to slavery and colonialism, and the continued invasion and theft of African resources.”

Shivambu also referred to, among others, Paul Kruger, Jan van Riebeeck and Cecil John Rhodes as “racist pigs”.

“They were nothing but slave owners and colonial murderers,” he said.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said Black Lives Matter must introduce a new life in the fight against racism.

Nation

“Our developing nation, with its young democracy, is a direct beneficiary of tangible international solidarity. For instance, our Cuban brothers and sisters have been on our side in any war.

“Today, their solidarity and expertise are being utilised in the fight against Covid-19,” Lamola said.

“Given our difficult past, our continuous task as we develop our democracy is to ensure that we build communities with a shared national identity, a well-defined collective heritage, and a common fate as called for in the preamble of our Constitution,” he said.

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said: “We must guard against those who use noble causes for their own gain at the expense of the very people they seek to champion.

“I am not minimising racism. I am maximising reconciliation and responsible redress. I will not bend the knee in the service of an agenda that patently serves certain puppet masters. I will stand tall in the service of all.”

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “South Africa is no stranger to racism. We are reminded in 2020 of the legacy of apartheid.

“Even though we were able to attain some liberties and freedoms, the deep-rooted social construction and evil of one race being superior over the other still exists and rears its ugly head on far too many occasions.”

