Politics 17.8.2020 02:56 pm

Mashaba says he’ll be the happiest South African if Mandisa Mashego joins his party

Makhosandile Zulu
Mashaba says he’ll be the happiest South African if Mandisa Mashego joins his party

EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.

The former Johannesburg mayor says in the three years he worked with the former EFF Gauteng chair, he was quite impressed about her commitment to civil service.

The founder of soon-to-be-launched The People’s Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, has dismissed a report that former EFF caucus leader in the Gauteng Legislature and the red beret’s former provincial chair Mandisa Mashego has joined his political party.

Mashaba said he had been “engaging” Mashego “for the last four years, three years when I was the mayor and even post that we obviously created a relationship”, however, he said he had never made a definite approach for her to join The People’s Dialogue.

He added that he had, however, always told Mashego that when she decided that she was looking for a new political home, The People’s Dialogue would be ready for her and accept her with open arms.

Mashaba said he would afford Mashego the space to make her decision and that he did not want to pressure her.

“But when she does make up her mind to join us, I’ll be the happiest South African because the three years I’ve worked with her, I was actually quite impressed with her commitment to civil service,” Mashaba said.

Mashego, who earlier this year resigned from the red berets, could not be reached for comment.

Mashaba said The People’s Dialogue, which will be launched on 29 August, gets “roughly 2,000 people joining us daily, signing in, a minimum of 2,000 people every single day”.

“So people signed up and those that want us to announce them we will announce them,” he said, adding that the party would respect the requests of those who wished for their memberships to be kept confidential.

He added that “every single day” the party got between 40 and 50 videos posted on social media by users showing their support for it.

“And in terms of people really signing up as members, roughly between 2,000 and 4,000 a day. We are quite really pleased about this.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Virus must never be made a scapegoat for economic collapse’ – EFF on Level 2 17.8.2020
‘Apologise or face the courts’ – Mpofu warns Ramaphosa over Marikana massacre 16.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba denies wrongdoing and leopard spotted inside Pretoria estate 14.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: NCCC to brief SA on Level 2 regulations

General Daily news update: Load shedding looms, Covid-19 stats, Marikana massacre remembered and ANC backs Ramaphosa

Covid-19 It’s no time to relax despite easing of restrictions – experts warn

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000

Covid-19 Don’t be confused, Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning


today in print

Read Today's edition