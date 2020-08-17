Mashaba says he’ll be the happiest South African if Mandisa Mashego joins his party

The founder of soon-to-be-launched The People’s Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, has dismissed a report that former EFF caucus leader in the Gauteng Legislature and the red beret’s former provincial chair Mandisa Mashego has joined his political party.

Mashaba said he had been “engaging” Mashego “for the last four years, three years when I was the mayor and even post that we obviously created a relationship”, however, he said he had never made a definite approach for her to join The People’s Dialogue.

He added that he had, however, always told Mashego that when she decided that she was looking for a new political home, The People’s Dialogue would be ready for her and accept her with open arms.

Mashaba said he would afford Mashego the space to make her decision and that he did not want to pressure her.

“But when she does make up her mind to join us, I’ll be the happiest South African because the three years I’ve worked with her, I was actually quite impressed with her commitment to civil service,” Mashaba said.

Mashego, who earlier this year resigned from the red berets, could not be reached for comment.

Oh goodness!!! We have made the cover of the Sunday World again for no news at all. Just imagine the day Mandisa can decide to join us. Will certainly welcome her with open hands pic.twitter.com/Px2xZyjJ37 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 16, 2020

Mashaba said The People’s Dialogue, which will be launched on 29 August, gets “roughly 2,000 people joining us daily, signing in, a minimum of 2,000 people every single day”.

“So people signed up and those that want us to announce them we will announce them,” he said, adding that the party would respect the requests of those who wished for their memberships to be kept confidential.

He added that “every single day” the party got between 40 and 50 videos posted on social media by users showing their support for it.

“And in terms of people really signing up as members, roughly between 2,000 and 4,000 a day. We are quite really pleased about this.”

