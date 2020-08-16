ANC backs their man: Party supports president, cabinet for lockdown decisions

Let’s all press forward together, the ANC said on Sunday, throwing its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to move the country to Alert Level 2 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party commended the tireless efforts and effective leadership of Ramaphosa and his team in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday evening, Ramaphosa addressed the nation, saying while the need for vigilance in the face of the pandemic remained, there was reason for hope.He announced an easing of the lockdown restrictions to Alert Level 2 from midnight on Monday (23:59 on Monday).This means interprovincial travel will be allowed and hotels and guest houses can allow leisure travellers.

The cigarette ban will be completely lifted, while licensed liquor outlets – bars, shebeens and taverns – will be allowed alcohol sales on-site only until 22:00.

Alcohol for off-site consumption will only be sold from Monday to Thursday between 09:00 and 17:00.Family and social interactions will be allowed, but only in small groups, while gyms, parks, beaches and nature reserves can reopen.

International travel, however, remains banned, while the curfew from 22:00 to 04:00 remains in place. Gatherings of more than 50 people, such as sporting events and funerals, are also still not permitted.

Mabe said government’s interventions over the last seven weeks of the nationwide lockdown have saved many lives and have delayed the spread of the virus.

Mabe said:Today, we can state without any fear of contradiction that these measures have succeeded in flattening the curve. We welcome the move towards further easing of the lockdown and opening of the economy as part of the risk-adjusted strategy.

“The risk-adjusted strategy is the most effective approach as we continue our fight against Covid-19. We have consistently said that the objective of the lockdown was to delay the spread of the virus and to prevent a huge surge of infections. A permanent lockdown is neither desirable nor sustainable. As we move forward, we must be guided by the need to save lives and to preserve livelihoods,” he added

Mabe said reopening economic activity must at all times be informed by the imperative to curb the spread of the virus and to save lives.

“We must continue to observe and implement risk-mitigating measures against the virus. We must guard against any action or approach that may have the effect of reversing the gains we have made since the national lockdown was declared.

“As we acknowledge the progress we have made as a country in flattening the curve, we must commend South Africans for their understanding and for accepting to endure the many restrictions on their lives,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.