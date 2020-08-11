DA wants Limpopo’s top brass to undergo lifestyle audits

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has challenged Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha and his executive to undergo lifestyle audits.

DA spokesperson Risham Maharaj said the exercise would determine if the officials’ lifestyle were in line with their income.

“The province is still reeling in the aftermath of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

“There are now allegations that the premier’s foster brother is a beneficiary of a R3.2 billion mining deal after the reshuffle of the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (Leda) board,” said Maharaj.

Mathabatha’s spokesperson, Kenny Mathivha, said the premier did not understand what a foster brother was.

“We don’t know what a foster brother is. The premier and members of the executive declare all their assets to parliament and legislature ethics committee and are sworn to those ideals,” he said.

“The Leda board, Corridor Mining Resources board and their subsidiary companies have nothing to do with the premier because he is not a member.”

