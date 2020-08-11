Politics 11.8.2020 04:40 am

DA wants Limpopo’s top brass to undergo lifestyle audits

Alex Matlala
DA wants Limpopo’s top brass to undergo lifestyle audits

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha. Photo: Gallo Images

The province is still reeling in the aftermath of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has challenged Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha and his executive to undergo lifestyle audits.

DA spokesperson Risham Maharaj said the exercise would determine if the officials’ lifestyle were in line with their income.

“The province is still reeling in the aftermath of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

“There are now allegations that the premier’s foster brother is a beneficiary of a R3.2 billion mining deal after the reshuffle of the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (Leda) board,” said Maharaj.

Mathabatha’s spokesperson, Kenny Mathivha, said the premier did not understand what a foster brother was.

“We don’t know what a foster brother is. The premier and members of the executive declare all their assets to parliament and legislature ethics committee and are sworn to those ideals,” he said.

“The Leda board, Corridor Mining Resources board and their subsidiary companies have nothing to do with the premier because he is not a member.”

READ NEXT: More outrage over Limpopo’s ‘R64,000’ shacks 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Political parties call for investigation into Limpopo’s ‘R64,000’ shacks 8.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Phahlane fired, plot to oust Mathabatha and AfriForum to help TB Joshua church collapse victims 30.7.2020
ANC faction allegedly plotting to oust Mathabatha 30.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Insight: Why municipalities, except in the Western Cape, are failing miserably

World Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated from press conference

Politics WC may be steering their own ship but they won’t become another Orania

Courts NDZ bashes tobacco industry

General Struggle hero John Nkadimeng to be laid to rest on Friday


today in print

Read Today's edition