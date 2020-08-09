LIVE: EFF Women’s Day virtual rally

A few members of the Economic Freedom Fighters have gathered in Fourways at the area’s Memorial Park to host a Women’s Day rally next to the grave of former struggle stalwart Winne Madikizela-Mandela.

The CIC @Julius_S_Malema continues to passionately emphasise the critical role women play as pillars of our families and exploited workers of our country who are devalued and undermined by the white establishment.#EFFWomensDayRally pic.twitter.com/GnRNDkIiwe — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2020

The event has, thus far featured speakers such as the EFF National Chairperson Commissar Veronica Mente among others.

Julius Malema is yet to make his address.

Proceedings are currently underway.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

