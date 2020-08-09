Politics 9.8.2020 12:55 pm

LIVE: EFF Women’s Day virtual rally

Citizen reporter
EFF National Chairperson Commissar Veronica Mente | Image: Twitter

A few members of the Economic Freedom Fighters have gathered at the Fourways Memorial Park to host a Women’s Day rally next to the grave of former struggle stalwart Winne Madikizela-Mandela.

The event has, thus far featured speakers such as the EFF National Chairperson Commissar Veronica Mente among others.

Julius Malema is yet to make his address.

Proceedings are currently underway.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho) 

