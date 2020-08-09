Politics 9.8.2020 09:33 am

ANC Integrity Committee to announce decision on Makhubo, Letsie and Maneli

Citizen reporter
ANC Integrity Committee to announce decision on Makhubo, Letsie and Maneli

Geoff Makhubo, Maphefo Letsie and Boysie Maneli | Image: Screenshots (Twitter)

This after allegations of corruption and financial impropriety were brought forward against the party’s leaders.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng will, on Sunday announce the outcome of the party’s Provincial Integrity Committee (PIC) investigations into matters brought before it regarding party members Geoff Makhubo, Maphefo Letsie and Boysie Maneli.

“In line with the commitment we made that we will keep the people of the Province informed about decisions affecting them,” said the ANC in a statement issued on Saturday.

Makhubo, who was the ANC chair of the Greater Johannesburg, went on to become the city’s mayor after Herman Mashaba’s untimely exit.

His ascension to the mayor’s office was not without its own obstacles, however, as there have been questions over an estimated R30 million that a company owned by Makhubo (Molelwane Consulting) received from Regiments Capital – a company heavily implicated in the state capture saga.

Though the company began work with Regiments Capital and the City of Johannesburg long before Makhubo was appointed to any roles within the city’s administration, Daily Maverick reports that Makhubo only resigned (on paper) from Molelwane Consulting in October 2019.

Last November, Makhubo jumped the gun and tweeted that the PIC had concluded its work on this matter and that he was cleared of any wrongdoing prior to occupying his role as mayor.

Geoff Makhubo tweet on PIC findings | Image: Screenshot: Twitter

In December 2019, Business Day reported that ANC PEC spokesperson Bones Modise confirmed the report was still to be discussed.

“What this means (is that) what comrade Geoff Makhubo has done is out of order. It was wrong of him to articulate this issue [on Twitter] when it has not been properly processed by the party.”

Similarly, Merafong Mayor, Maphefo Mogale-Letsie was brought before the commission for her alleged involvement in unlawful deposits to the tune of R50 million in VBS Mutual Bank using municipal funds.

The Democratic Alliance released a statement expressing their shock at the fact that the ANC allegedly refused the integrity commission’s recommendation that she be fired over this.

According to IOL, Maneli was facing similar charges in his capacity as former West District Municipality mayor.

His district is reported to have made R77million worth of deposits to the defunct bank.

Last October, the District Municipality was hit by a series of protests following its failure to pay salaries as well as Sars and employees’ pension contributions on time.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

