While Zimbabwean organs of civil society have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to send envoys to troubled Zimbabwe, one of the leading South African political analysts says he is not hopeful about the mission yielding any positive outcome.

Asked by Saturday Citizen to explain the role of Ramaphosa’s mission – one of many by South Africa since the presidency of the late Robert Mugabe – Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) ministry spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the mission was “purely a fact-finding mission”.

“We are looking at the political upheaval in Zimbabwe, seen through a number of reports.

“Envoys are going there on a fact-finding mission to talk to the government, leaders of opposition parties, organs of civil society and any other important stakeholder in the Zimbabwean situation. Their main mandate is to look out for areas where South Africa can play a role in resolving the situation.

“As soon as logistical arrangements are finalised, which will include support staff, secretariat and setting up of meetings, will they be able to leave South Africa for Zimbabwe. In consultation with our high commissioner in Zimbabwe, Dirco is at the centre of all the necessary arrangements,” explained Ngqenglele.

In welcoming Ramaphosa’s mission, Dr Ibbo Mandaza, head of external relations of the National Convergence Platform, said: “We welcome the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to send envoys to Zimbabwe after a deafening silence.

“We look forward to meeting and engaging with the two envoys, noting that President Ramaphosa wants them to meet government, opposition and leaders of civil society. Undoubtedly this will lead to a more requisite response by South Africa, the African Union and the Southern African Development Union.”

The organisation, launched last December, is composed of a cross-section of civic, church, human rights, disability, academics, professional associations, diaspora groupings and the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.

Ramaphosa has appointed former minister Dr Sydney Mufamadi and former deputy president Baleka Mbete as his special Envoys to Zimbabwe, “following recent reports of difficulties that the Republic of Zimbabwe is experiencing”.

Mufamadi and Mbete are expected to engage the government of Zimbabwe and relevant stakeholders to identify possible ways in which South Africa can assist Zimbabwe.

University of South Africa professor of political science Dr Dirk Kotze, however, says: “I do not think the envoys will be there to resolve the situation in Zimbabwe.

“I think President Ramaphosa is merely dealing with the internal criticism that the South African government is not responding to the Zimbabwean crisis. The sending of envoys means that it is not yet done at the highest level.

“I think if the president wanted to make an impact, he as chair of the African Union (AU), chairing the AU summit of heads of state, he would have been involved in this mission than just deal with this crisis as president of South Africa.”

