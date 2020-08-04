Politics 4.8.2020 10:52 pm

ANC apologises for breaking lockdown regulations outside Mlangeni home

29 July 2020 - Andrew Mlangeni's casket arrives at the Roodepoort cemetery, escorted by members of the SANDF | Image: Supplied (GCIS)

The ANC’s national executive committee has apologised and expressed regret for the breach of lockdown regulations outside the home of the late struggle hero, Andrew Mlangeni, last month.

Many were outraged at visuals of people closely gathered outside the stalwart’s home as his remains arrived ahead of his funeral the next day.

Lockdown regulations currently in place include physical distancing and the prohibition of gatherings of more than 50 people.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and NEC member Fikile Mbalula attempted to lay blame for the failure to adhere to lockdown regulations on those who had gathered as the remains of Mlangeni arrived.

Mabe said only a select number of leaders had been deployed by the party, and that the rest were people who had lined the streets in Mlangeni’s honour.

“The ANC regrets and apologises for the incident on 28 July when, during the arrival of the cortege at the home, difficulties arose with maintaining social distance and keeping the numbers down,” reads the NEC statement.

The party also noted the overwhelming outpouring of grief from across the country, afforded to the stalwart’s family and community.

Police have since said they were investigating the matter, a development which the ANC welcomed.

“We will cooperate with law enforcement structures who are investigating the matter”.

