Numsa says there must be accountability for PPE corruption if not expect ‘mother of all political strikes’

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says a socialist revolutionary agenda will change the power relations in South Africa and establish genuine non-racialism and a democratic South Africa free from the cancer of corruption.

After allegations were released this week of corruption through procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), the alliance partners have stated that the socialist agenda is the way to uproot the country through the hardships in light of the economy being reduced to junk status and now worsened by the economic impact of the Covid-19.

Numsa’s General Secretary Irvin Jim said:” It is against this background that Numsa is irritated disgusted and dismayed by what has become the naked and open looting of billions of rands surrounding the personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders in all provinces, and the plundering of relief funds that are meant to cushion economically-depressed companies and the working class.”

He said they were particularly shocked by the serious allegations and revelations of corruption in the Gauteng where MEC for Health Bandile Masuku is alleged to use his influence to award a friend King Madzikane, wife of presidential spokesperson, Khusela DikoDiko a PPE tender.

“We reject attempts by the governing ANC to put the country to sleep by creating the illusion of tackling this cancer of corruption when it has raised its ugly head in this manner.

“It is, therefore, our position that when allegations of corruption are levelled against politicians, government bureaucrats and officials, we reject and refuse that the ANC as the governing party can use its own Integrity Committee as a structure to deal with these allegations,” Jim said.

He further stated that the ANC must address allegations of corruption surrounding the PPE tenders across all provinces and consult trade unions, civil society and other external stakeholders. The findings should also made publicly handed over to the relevant state institutions for prosecution.

Jim says if they do not meet these requirements that they will plan ” mother of all political strikes” against the ANC.

