EFF in Gauteng demands lifestyle audit for all those involved in PPE procurement

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has demanded that lifestyle audits be conducted for all those involved in the procurement of PPE’s during this Covid-19 period.

In a statement released on Saturday, the opposition party noted the decision by the ANC to place the MEC for Health in the province, Dr Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso Masuku and MMC in the City of Johannesburg on leave of absence.

This is after their alleged involvement into the irregular awarding of contract to Royal Bhaca Projects, a company owned by a family friend, Inkosi Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko for the supply of PPE.

Provincial acting chairperson Itani Mukwevho said “We are aware that we are dealing with a syndicate where the MEC, his wife Loyiso, Khusela Diko and the provincial secretary are a family. Possibilities are high that this issue may be manipulated and a different outcome reached.

“We once more call on the SIU to speed up its investigation into the MEC’s role in the R125 million contract. The unit must also look at companies where the Masuku’s and Diko’s are admitted as directors of the same companies to establish the conflict of interest in the awarding of PPE contract.”

Mukweko says the ANC can not be trusted with public resources and more evidence has surfaced indicating that Covid-19 presented an opportunity to loot the state where public funds meant to fight the pandemic.

