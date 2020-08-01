ANC MP Zamuxolo Peter passes away after contracting Covid-19

The ANC Parliamentary Caucus has said that it’s MP, Zamuxolo Joseph Peter, has passed away after testing positive for Covid-19 and subsequently being hospitalised.

Peter was admitted to hospital on 11 July 2020, the Caucus said in a statement.

“Cde Peter was one of the most humble members of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism. He was strongly passionate about diversity in the Tourism Sector, a firm believer in the effectiveness of BBBEE and was always ready to be asked to execute any mandate of the committee. When he expressed condolences to the family of the late Queen of AmaXhosa in the Eastern Cape who had succumbed to Covid-19, Comrade Peter urged South Africans to adhere to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. It is unfortunate that he succumbed to Covid-19.”

He was described as a “talented, diligent cadre and a remarkable strategist”.

Peter was born on 10 January 1965 in the rural village of Riebeeck East in Makhanda. He was a longstanding ANC leader in the Eastern Cape and a former UDF activist. He served in various Eastern Cape structures, including as a member of the Provincial Executive Committee.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, comrades and loved ones of Cde Peter. May you find comfort in the knowledge that he fought a good fight,” the statement said.

