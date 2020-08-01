Politics 1.8.2020 11:40 am

Deputy Finance Minister requests ‘further guidance’ after being asked to quit

Citizen reporter
Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. Image: Twitter

The ANC Integrity Committee’s chairperson wrote to David Masondo asking him to voluntarily step down from his position given accusations made against him.

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo has reportedly asked the ANC’s Integrity Committee for “further guidance” after it recommended that he should step down from his positions in the government and ANC.

The committee’s chairperson, George Mashamba, wrote to Masondo on 18 July, asking him to voluntarily step down from his positions given accusations made against him that he had used his influence as deputy minister to set the Hawks on a former lover.

“Your actions have brought disrepute to the organisation, but in acknowledging this and taking responsibility you have shown commitment to the organisation and the ideals we strive to reach,” Mashamba’s letter stated.

The letter was leaked to the media on Friday, 31 July and the intrigue continued on Saturday with Masondo’s apparent response being tweeted by journalist Samkele Maseko.

The ANC’s Integrity Committee’s recommendation stems from reports last year where AmaBhungane revealed how Masondo had allegedly used his influence and state resources to settle a personal score with a former mistress by having her arrested by the Hawks for extortion.

In the tweeted response, the letter attributed to Masondo says he only received the committee’s letter on Friday. He adds that the Hawks were approached on advice of his lawyers, as his position in government dictated it:

“I acknowledge the advice by the Commission given to me to consider stepping aside on the basis that I reported to the police what I regarded as a criminal act of extortion, harassment and death threats; which the Commission seems to regard as a ‘domestic matter’; and secondly that I reported the matter to a wrong section of the police,” the letter states.

“I am aware that ANC members and leaders serve at the behest of the ANC and are expected to uphold the values of the movement; and subject to themselves to organizational processses (sic),” the letter states.

“Your further guidance will be appreciated.”

Background reporting by News24 Wire.

