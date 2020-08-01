Deputy Finance Minister requests ‘further guidance’ after being asked to quit

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo has reportedly asked the ANC’s Integrity Committee for “further guidance” after it recommended that he should step down from his positions in the government and ANC.

The committee’s chairperson, George Mashamba, wrote to Masondo on 18 July, asking him to voluntarily step down from his positions given accusations made against him that he had used his influence as deputy minister to set the Hawks on a former lover.

“Your actions have brought disrepute to the organisation, but in acknowledging this and taking responsibility you have shown commitment to the organisation and the ideals we strive to reach,” Mashamba’s letter stated.

The letter was leaked to the media on Friday, 31 July and the intrigue continued on Saturday with Masondo’s apparent response being tweeted by journalist Samkele Maseko.

The Deputy Minister of Finance David Masondo has responded to the party's Integrity Commission on its findings on him & recommendation that he must step aside.

The ANC’s Integrity Committee’s recommendation stems from reports last year where AmaBhungane revealed how Masondo had allegedly used his influence and state resources to settle a personal score with a former mistress by having her arrested by the Hawks for extortion.