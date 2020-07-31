DA to approach courts to force Nelson Mandela Bay to elect new mayor

The DA filed papers on Friday to compel Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to call a meeting to elect a new mayor.

This after its leader in the Eastern Cape, Nqaba Bhanga, wrote to Mafaya last week to demand an urgent council meeting to elect a new mayor.

The position has been vacant since December after a vote of no confidence saw the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani ousted as mayor. Since then, Thsonono Buyeye has been serving as acting mayor.

Bhanga has requested Mafaya to call a meeting to elect a new mayor by Tuesday or face legal action, a move prompted by Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha’s announcement he intended to place the municipality under administration.

The decision was based on the persistent failure of the metro to fill the mayoral position which had been vacant for more than six months, News24 previously reported.

The DA has filed for a meeting to elect a new mayor within seven days of the order. The documents also seek an interdict against Nqatha from dissolving the council until seven days after the meeting has taken place.

The case is expected to be heard on 11 August.

