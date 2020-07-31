Joburg’s MMC Masuku officially on leave amid PPE saga

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has accepted a request for a leave of absence from the City’s group corporate and shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku.

Makhubo announced this in a statement from his office on Friday.

The move comes on the back of a personal protective equipment saga involving the MMC and her husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, and her husband, Chief Madzikane II Diko. It was reported that a R125 million tender was awarded to Diko’s husband.

News24 also revealed that the MMC and the chief were co-directors of a company they joined in May 2019.

The Masukus were ordered to go on leave by the ANC in the province, with Gauteng premier David Makhura putting the MEC on leave for four weeks and appointing the transport MEC to act in the position.

“The executive mayor has acceded to this request and will, in due course, announce acting arrangements in relation to her portfolio,” read the statement from Makhubo’s office.

Interest

The mayor said while the allegations, which are under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), did not relate to her role in the City, he had an interest in the outcome.

The SIU has been asked to act speedily in its investigation of 102 companies that were approached to procure Covid-19-related resources to the health department.

The executive mayor remains committed to leading an administration that acts against corruption and promotes good and clean governance,” Makhubo’s short statement read.

“The ANC in the province also ordered Diko and the Masukus to appear before its provincial integrity committee, giving the structure up to four weeks to complete its tasks.

News24

