ANC ‘condemns’ MP’s behaviour after he threatens to shoot journalist

Boy Mamabolo during the 2020 State of the Nation address (Sona). | Image: Supplied

This follows after a recording of a conversation between Mamabolo and Sunday World journalist, Ngwako Malatji, was released by the newspaper in which the MP swears at the journalist and threatens to shoot him.

In a statement on Friday morning, the African National Congress (ANC) said that it “condemns in the strongest possible terms” the behaviour of Boy Mamabolo – a Member of Parliament for the party.

“The ANC finds this conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of the organisation. This behaviour is also not in keeping with what is expected of a Public Representative,” Pule Mabe, the ANC’s national spokesperson said.

According to the newspaper, Mamabolo threatened to shoot the reporter and “kick his testicles after accusing him of writing “sh**t’’ (sic) about him”.

It added that Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the politician at the Mondeor police station in Joburg.

Mabe said that the ANC had taken note of the cases would allow “the law to take its course. In addition, appropriate structures of the ANC will investigate Mamabolo’s conduct and take appropriate action.”

He also said that the intimidation of journalists would not be tolerated.

“The ANC holds the view that a free and robust press is the lifeblood of our constitutional democracy.

“For the ANC, media freedom is sacrosanct and will continue to defend the media’s right to report without fear or favour,” he said.

