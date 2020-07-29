Thabo Mbeki: Mlangeni had ‘very good cause’ to be concerned about ANC

Former president Thabo Mbeki believes that struggle stalwart and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni had “very good cause” to be concerned about the state of African National Congress.

This, according to Mbeki, is due to the conduct of the party in recent years and the public’s perception of the party as a result.

The funeral is currently still underway at Imbizo Hall, UJ, Soweto Campus. President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister Fikile Mbalula, Jackson Mthembu and MEC Panyaza Lesufi are among those in attendance.

“Since his passing, many people have spoken very well about him. About his contribution to the struggle, about his value system about his character,” began Mbeki, speaking via a Skype call broadcast during Wednesday’s funeral proceedings.

“I must say that because of who he was, this kind of person that all of us are describing, this kind of leader we’re describing, this very moral person that even Hlengiwe Mkhize has just spoken about, he was very concerned about his movement, the ANC. A movement that he and others built over many decades and very concerned about what is happening in our country with regard to the revolution for which he sacrificed his life.

“And indeed he had very good cause to be concerned because I am sure all of us will recall the importance of one of the messages that came out of the 54th national conference of the ANC, where it said that there is a loss of confidence within the ANC because of social distance, of corruption, nepotism, arrogance, elitism, factionalism, manipulating organisational principles, abusing state power, putting self-interest above the people and it is said that even the strongest ANC supporters agree,” added Mbeki.

The former president added that Mlangeni’s spirit will live on and that he should be emulated as this will be a sign of commitment to the renewal of the ANC; an ANC Mlangeni would be proud of.

According to Mbeki, that would be a fitting send-off and monument to Mlangeni, whom he called an outstanding leader.

