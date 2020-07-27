DA FedCo approves virtual congress, Steenhuisen’s supporters upbeat

An “overwhelming majority” of the DA’s Federal Council (FedCo) supported holding a virtual congress.

This is seen as a positive development in interim leader John Steenhuisen’s camp, as his challengers for the DA’s top spot, Mbali Ntuli and John Moodey, were against a virtual congress.

News24 understands about 82% of the delegates voted for the virtual federal congress on Sunday.

“The vote in favour of holding a virtual congress was supported by an overwhelming majority following a lengthy discussion on a range of aspects, including technical issues impacting on-line voting,” reads a statement from Ivan Meyer, DA federal chairperson.

Arguments in favour of the virtual congress were that the party needs an elected leadership, that the party can’t tell South Africans to go back to work and school yet doesn’t have its own conference, and that it needs to deal with its internal debates and steady itself ahead of next year’s municipal elections.

Opposing view

These arguments held sway over the opposing view, which is based on concerns about inclusivity, as some delegates might not have the means to participate in a virtual conference.

After the DA Federal Executive (FedEx) in May endorsed the proposal to have a virtual meeting, Gauteng leader John Moodey indicated that he would take the matter to the courts, citing the DA’s constitution.

KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli has also expressed her reservations over the viability of the conference.

Last week, Ntuli wrote to party members and warned against holding annual general meetings (AGMs) to prevent members contracting Covid-19. She has recently taken ill with the virus.

“As a candidate in the leadership race, I assure you that I would like nothing more than to have a conclusion to what has been the DA’s most protracted leadership race, but it would be unconscionable of me to support something that has the potential of making our members sick just for a leadership position,” she wrote in her letter.

The Steenhuisen camp believes the result of the FedCo decision on the conference could be seen as tacit support for him and that Ntuli’s letter couldn’t convince FedCo members otherwise.

The conference will be on 31 October and 1 November 2020.

“In preparation for the congress, the party’s professional staff will undertake an audit of the personal circumstances of every delegate, to make certain that each one is able to maximally participate in terms of the regulations covering the ‘risk adjusted strategy’ that may then be in force,” Meyer said in the statement.

Draft plan

It was reported earlier that several provincial leaders said they believed their provinces would be ready for the congress.

Three provinces – including the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Western Cape – will hold their own conferences virtually before the elective congress.

The party already has a draft plan for a virtual congress, which was put together by Meyer.

News24 reported last week that this plan provides for a presiding officer, a deputy and an assistant deputy presiding officer. They will fully understand how the system works and be able to assist delegates going to different venues to participate in the conference.

The three officers will also mean the role of party agents, who usually check and verify ballots, will not be necessary.

