DA’s virtual federal congress to take place on 31 October

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council on Sunday resolved to proceed with a “virtual federal congress”.

“The vote in favour of holding a virtual congress was supported by an overwhelming majority following a lengthy discussion on a range of aspects, including technical issues impacting on-line voting,” reads a statement from Ivan Meyer, DA federal chairperson.

The party’s highest decision-making body outside of a federal congress, the Federal Council, met virtually this past weekend.

It was decided to have the conference on 31 October and 1 November 2020.

“In preparation for the congress, the party’s professional staff will undertake an audit of the personal circumstances of every delegate, to make certain that each one is able to maximally participate in terms of the regulations covering the ‘risk-adjusted strategy’ that may then be in force,” Meyer said.

The decision to hold a virtual conference was endorsed by the federal executive in May, but the proposal wasn’t supported unequivocally.

News24 reported earlier that, in the aftermath of former leader Mmusi Maimane’s resignation, the party opted for a policy and elective conference to be held this year in an attempt to quell the internal fires.

The Covid-19 pandemic had delayed it.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.