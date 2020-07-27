 
 
Cyril’s strategy is risky – expert

Politics 1 hour ago

Detectives happy to be doing ‘real-time investigations’.

Rorisang Kgosana
27 Jul 2020
04:50:31 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public instruction to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate and pinpoint any corrupt activities surrounding Covid-19 relief funds might only be to build credibility, but this could come at a cost and impact other investigations, said an expert. On Thursday last week, Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate any “unlawful or improper conduct in the procurement of any goods, works and services during or related to the national state of disaster in any state institution”. In his latest national address, he said his government was increasingly being alerted to allegations of mismanagement and...

